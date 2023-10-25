Secret Invasion Failed Due To Internal Power Struggles & Troubled Pre-Production At Marvel? Insiders Say "Weeks Of People Not Getting Along & It Erupted"

‘Secret Invasion’ had been among the highly anticipated mini-series of the year. As Marvel’s inaugural “crossover event” series, it drew inspiration from compelling comic book source material and boasted an ensemble cast, fronted by Samuel L. Jackson. Nonetheless, it was met with a tepid reception from the audience.

The mini-series garnered criticism for its lack of direction, confusing plot, and excessive cast, marking it as the first MCU project to receive both audience and critic “Rotten” ratings. Several months following the unsatisfying conclusion of the Disney+ series, details about the tumultuous production process are now coming to light.

In the midst of reports of behind-the-scenes turbulence at Marvel Studios, MCU enthusiasts are gaining insight into the issues that plagued ‘Secret Invasion’. According to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, a Marvel insider shed light on the pre-production challenges faced by the show. Blaming the pandemic and the expanding array of Disney+ series in the MCU, Marvel Studios opted to introduce fresh talent to alleviate the strain, a move that directly impacted the development of Nick Fury’s Phase 5 series.

As an example of the turmoil that unfolded, writer and producer Kyle Bradstreet, who had been involved with ‘Secret Invasion’ for a year, was replaced, paving the way for a new team of writers and directors, including Brian Tucker, Thomas Bezucha, and Ali Selim. Though the exact details of the behind-the-scenes dynamics remain opaque, the turbulent preproduction of ‘Secret Invasion’ escalated to the point that it significantly disrupted production during the summer of 2022, marked by internal factions, power struggles, and, as described, “weeks of people not getting along, and it erupted.”

Consequently, with ‘Secret Invasion’ on the verge of losing key cast members due to filming delays and scheduling conflicts, Marvel Studios enlisted Jonathan Schwartz, a prominent figure in its distinguished “Parliament,” to restore order. By September 2022, the ‘Secret Invasion’ team had undergone a significant overhaul. One of its directors, Thomas Bezucha, departed due to prior commitments, and Marvel executive Chris Gary was reassigned, with reports suggesting that he may depart upon the expiration of his contract.

While it’s undeniable that Marvel Studios has delivered a string of successful films and Disney+ series since the onset of Phase 4, there were murmurs that the studio seemed to be facing some challenges. The confluence of pandemic-related difficulties, the introduction of the MCU’s streaming series, and complications at the Disney CEO level provided some justification for Marvel Studios’ initial missteps.

However, it was ‘Secret Invasion’s’ underwhelming quality, coupled with the shock surrounding ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘ and reports of the red brand’s divergence from the television model for its TV programs, that convincingly pointed to internal issues within the studio. In the same report that detailed the behind-the-scenes drama of ‘Secret Invasion,’ Marvel asserted that it had, at long last, recognized these internal challenges.

Beyond reworking ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ Marvel Studios is taking extensive measures to bolster its television endeavors. This includes the recruitment of dedicated showrunners and executives focused exclusively on television projects, along with an emphasis on granting writers greater creative autonomy.

