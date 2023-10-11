Loki Season 2 – starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, was released on Disney+ on Thursday, October 5, and has left the audiences happy. Also starring Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero (Casey), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Jonathan Majors, this MCU show has fared better than many of the studio’s other shows.

The positive response to the show is now a big win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the underperformance of most shows and movies released in Phase 4 and Phase 5. Read on to know how much this Marvel Comic-based series has scored on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the studios’ other offerings.

According to data on Rotten Tomatoes, Loki Season 2 has reportedly scored 90%, which is sure to boost the overall average of Phase 5. The positive reviews of the Tom Hiddleston-led sequel and the cliffhanger on which the first season ended have made the show the highest-rated Phase 5 offering until now. The ratings of the other films and series released in this phase on the site are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 46%, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 82%, and Secret Invasion – 54%.

As calculated and shared by Screenrant, the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which consisted of movies introducing and featuring the original Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, as well as other superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange and more, averaged a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%. This average took a dip following the release of Eternals (47%), resulting in Phase 4 averaging nearly 10 percent lower, scoring just 76%. MCU’s Phase 5 – which has seen the release of two shows (Secret Invasion, Loki) and two movies (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) is currently only averaging 64%.

With a 90% score with only its first episode, the Tom Hiddleston sequel series is an improvement compared to the score received by the last two MCU shows – She Hulk: Attorney at Law (77%) and Secret Invasion (54%).

Loki has been one of the most loved characters ever since he debuted in Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Thor (2011). He’s been a constant in all the MCU Phases – with Loki Season 1 scoring an amazing 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. With this high number from a character introduced in Phase 1, could Marvel bring back more heroes from the first 2 phases? We’ll have to wait and see if they make it to the cast list (it would be a treat to see them in Avengers: Secret Wars)

Have you watched the first episode of Loki Season 2? Let us know in the comments what you thought of it and your expectations from the Tom Hiddleston sequel series.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

