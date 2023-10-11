Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married late last year under a confidential marriage license. Their marriage was kept secret initially, leading to months of speculation regarding their relationship status. However, there’s also an interesting reason behind their secret marriage. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Kanye and Bianca got married in December, just a month after the rapper got a divorce from Kim Kardashian. The two have been in the headlines since their marriage. The two even courted controversy when they went on a Europe trip earlier this year.

As per a US Weekly report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori walked down the aisle to ‘be intimate.’ The Grammy winner is ‘very much ‘in love’ and ‘inspired’ by his spouse. The report also quoted a source as saying, “Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up.”

Ye and Bianca’s marriage was shrouded in secrecy to the extent that some believed it was not legally binding. However, it was officially confirmed as legally valid in court just last week. Page Six report quoted a source as saying, “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera.” Thereby indicating this as the reason why the couple kept their wedding private. They further added, “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

Kanye West has consistently discussed his strong faith in God over the years. In 2019, he initiated “Sunday Service,” a transformative effort where he adapted his songs into gospel music. This devotion to his faith culminated in the release of an album titled “Jesus Is King,” entirely centered around his religious beliefs.

Kanye has expressed his desire to share the teachings of Jesus as a devoted follower of Christ. While the specific beliefs of his wife, Bianca, remain undisclosed, it’s known that they have attended church together. They’ve even brought Kanye’s eldest daughter, North, to these religious gatherings. For context, Kanye has four children with his former spouse, Kim Kardashian, comprising two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.

