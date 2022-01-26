Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago West recently celebrated her 4th birthday party which made headlines after the rapper claimed that he wasn’t invited to her party. He even shared a video on social media making allegations against Kim.

However, later Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott revealed the address to West. Now latest report reveals that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not happy with her estranged husband’s allegations. Scroll down to know more.

Hollywood Life report quoted a source explaining why Kim Kardashian decided to “take the high road” when it comes to Kanye West. The source said, “Sure, she would love not to have to deal with it, but this is the life she is in and just has to salvage it any way she can towards a positive outcome. It is a lot of work but that is the way she is going to deal with Kanye moving forward.”

Following the divorce, Kim and Kanye will co-parent their four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Now another close friend of the reality TV star shared some insight into the ex’s relationship. “Kim isn’t on speaking terms with Kanye at the moment. However, they’re constantly in communication via their nannies and bodyguards so that they can coordinate visits with the kids. All Kim wants to do is move forward with her own life and she wishes they could keep their relationship out of the public eye whenever possible. Kim is happy Kanye’s started dating Julia and she hopes he’s happy moving forward with his own life, too. She’s fine with Kanye living across the street but she needs him to understand that there’s boundaries which she’s not willing to let him cross.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s affair with Pete Davidson is going strong. The two are often spotted together at events. They even went on vacation earlier this month.

