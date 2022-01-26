Eternals star Lia McHugh, who plays the role of Sprite in Chloé Zhao’s directorial, has revealed knowing about the Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo secret five months ahead of time. The latest Spidey film, starring Tom Holland as the superhero, is the actor’s third standalone movie, the fourth in Phase 4 and 27th MCU film overall.

It has become the biggest film of 2021 and the 6th highest-grossing movie of all time, with over $1.6 billion collected at the worldwide box office. Its success can be attributed to the surprise cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Only a few people, like the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, knew about the secret. Recently, Andrew Garfield revealed that his parents were aware of his and Tobey Maguire’s role in the Tom Holland starrer. But it turns out that there was another person, associated with Marvel, who knew about it five months before its release, and it is Eternals star, Lia McHugh.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Eternals actor Lia McHugh revealed knowing about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s part in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “Of course, I did. Yes. And I knew the big secret. I went to the Black Widow premiere, I asked one of the big producers because I’m under NDA and everything,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Are all three of them in it?’ And he was just like, ‘(whispers) yeah.’ But I didn’t tell anyone. I did not. I kept my lips sealed. But I was very excited for the movie. I was looking forward to it,” she added.

Eternals, which was released just a few weeks before Spider-Man: No Way Home, took the Marvel fans through a journey of celestials who lived on Earth for 7000 years. Alongside Lia McHugh, it starred Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and more. The movie also debuted Harry Styles’ role in the MCU.

