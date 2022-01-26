Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making the news a lot lately. For the unversed, after being married for seven years, the couple decided to call it quits last year. Even though at first, everything seemed cordial, in the past few weeks, things have turned upside down.

From Kim’s rumoured romance with Pete Davidson to Ye’s relationship with Julia Fox, there are a lot of things going on in the former couple’s lives. Now, adding to all the drama is the alleged s*x tape of Kim K with rapper Ray J.

Recently, Kanye West claimed in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked about stopping Kim Kardashian’s second s*x tape from surfacing the internet. “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” the Donda rapper said. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning,” he continued. However, now the KUWTK star has something else to say about this.

In a statement shared by Kim Kardashian’s rep to People, the makeup and fashion mogul has denied all the claims made by Kanye West of having another s*x tape with Ray J. “After review, there was nothing s*xual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the statement read.

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform,” it continued.

This is not the first time allegations of a second tape’s existence became news. Before Kanye West spoke about it, Ray J’s manager Wack 100 had made the claims in September last year. Even then, Kim Kardashian took the same stance.

