Tom Holland is known all across the globe thanks to him putting on the Spider-Man suit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Besides playing the web-slinging, wall-crawling superhero, Tom has also received praise for performance in films like Cherry, The Devil All the Time and more. But did you know, he could have not been an actor at all?

Advertisement

Well, while interacting with a talk show host in 2019, Tom was asked whether he ever thought about doing anything else – other than acting – to earn a living. It was at this moment that the actor revealed his mom had other plans for him and why. Read on.

Advertisement

While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live – while promoting his film Spies in Disguise, Tom Holland opened up about taking another career path. He said, “I didn’t, but my parents did.” The Spider-Man actor continued, “My mom, I went through a phase in my career where I was too old to play a child but too young to play a teenager. It took me a long time to grow up, and my mom decided to send me to carpentry school.”

Continuing further, Tom Holland added, “She like packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff and Whales, and I like rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like 8 weeks.” On being asked if this was after he starred in films, the Unchartered actor continued, “This was after I thought I was doing pretty good, and mom was like ‘nope’. So I went to this school and I was there studying and I was getting a qualification to become a carpenter.”

Tom Holland added, “And the crazy thing about the course was it was for people trying to turn their lives around. You know there’s a lot of ex-cons and some tough people in there, and they’re all like swapping stories and stuff, and then I’m like ‘yeah, there was this one time on set when my coffee was cold man, and it was really tough.’ And yeah, I didn’t finish the course.” When asked if he ended up gaining any carpentry skills, the youngest superstar said that he knew all about handling saws, hammers, nails and screws much before as his grandfather – who is well versed in carpentry – had already thought him the trade.

Check out the video here:

As much as we appreciate Tom’s mom for thinking of securing her son’s further one way or another, we are happy he became the beloved Spider-Man, among more characters.

Must Read: Cardi B Wins Million-Dollar Defamation Suit Against Youtuber Who Said The Rapper “F*cked Herself With Beer Bottles On F*cking Stripper Stages”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube