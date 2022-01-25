The Superhero universe has been a special part for each and every person, whether you are a DC buff or an MCU buff. As of now, Marvel has leaped forward with their recently released project Spider-Man: No Way Home, becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Advertisement

Speaking on that topic, here are 10 such blockbuster superhero movies in the Hollywood industry that are considered to be the highest highest-grossing superhero films. Check them out below!

1. Avengers: Endgame

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame could be considered as one of the greatest crossover movies of all time. The movie starred a total of 36 characters and was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The movie was a great success and grossed $2.798 billion worldwide, breaking a lot of records in the Box Office.

2. Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War was the predecessor to Endgame and was also directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The movie went on to become the first-ever superhero movie that grossed over the $2 billion mark worldwide.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Well, Marvel Studio’s recent production ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has become the highest-grossing superhero movie, and is yet giving a tough one to other Avenger movies in the Box Office. Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man, the movie grossed a total of $1.6 billion worldwide.

4. The Avengers

The Avengers was Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first crossover epic which came at the end of Phase one in the year 2012. The movie starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth among others, grossed $1.5 billion worldwide breaking a lot of Box Office records at its time.

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron was another successful venture for MCU in 2015. The movie grossed a stunning $1.405 billion worldwide and became the 4th highest grossed movie in that year.

6. Black Panther

Black Panther is yet another marvel production that came out in 2018. The movie directed by Ryan Coogler starred Chadwick Boseman in the lead role. The movie grossed an amazing $1.3 billion worldwide and went to ink its name as the highest grossed movie helmed under a black director.

7. Incredibles 2

From Disney’s animated world, Pixar’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was one of the most loved and praised movies in 2018. The movie bagged a huge amount of $182.7 million in the box office making it one of the highest grossed movies that year.

8. Iron Man 3

Marvel’s Iron Man 3 was one of the most appreciated and loved films of all time. Starring Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man, the movie bagged a total of $1.2 billion worldwide.

9. Captain America: Civil War

MCU’s Captain America: Civil War was one of the highest-grossing movies in 2016. The movie bagged a total of $1.1 billion worldwide becoming a major hit that year.

10. Aquaman

DC’s superhero origin movies have also made the list with their 2018’s Aquaman. The movie starring Jason Momoa, grossed a whopping $1.148 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU movie ever.

Out of all of these, which one’s your favorite? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

For more such amazing content, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies Of 2018

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube