From Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun To Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1990-99 Decade

1990-1999 was a highly transformed decade for the Bollywood industry as the revenue improved manifolds. Before 1994, the industry was going on in its usual way as there was hardly any growth. But with the release of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, there was a revolution in the industry.

Not just the theatres improved but the content also became more audience-friendly which led to an increase in the overall earnings of the films. That’s why you won’t find any film that released before 1994 in the Top grossers of that decade.

Have a look-

1) Hum Aapke Hain Koun

As explained earlier, the film brought a revolution in the industry. Not just it broke the unbeatable 19 years old record of Sholay, it collected 4 times more than that film. Released in 1994, HAHK starring Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit did a business of 71 crores.

2) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s cult classic romantic film DDLJ stands as 2nd highest grosser of the decade. It did a business of 53.50 crores which is huge according to that time.

3) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Again a Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s romantic film. KKHH also had Rani Mukerji in lead. The 1998 film marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar and did a business of 47 crores.

4) Raja Hindustani

Aamir Khan & Karisma Kapoor’s 1996 film Raja Hindustani was also one of the top grossers of that decade. The romantic film which also had Kunal Kemmu as a child artist did fabulous business all India and collected 45 crores.

5) Hum Saath Saath Hain

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya came back with family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1999. The film also starring Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu did an excellent business of 40 crores.

6) Border

Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna starrer war film Border is still fondly remembered by its fans. Watching the film in theatres back in 1997 was a whole unique experience altogether. It did a business of 39.60 crores.

7) Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Yash Chopra’s musical Dil Toh Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar did an excellent business of 35 crores back then. The film stands tall as 7th highest grosser of the decade.

8) Biwi No 1

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Sushmita Sen starrer Biwi No 1 was much-loved comedy-drama back in 199. The film did a business of 26 crores at the Indian Box Office.

9) Karan Arjun

1995 film Karan Arjun brought Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan together for the first time and the film turned out to be huge. It did a business of 25.30 crores at that time. The film is still fondly watched by the TV audience.

10) Ishq

Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla & Kajol’s romantic comedy Ishq was a huge hit. The film did a business of 25 crores in 1997.

10 (b) Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

1999 romantic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn also did a business of 25 crores. The film equals Ishq and stands as the 10th highest grosser of the decade.

