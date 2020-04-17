Avengers: Endgame’s Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther’s Drastic Weight Loss Leaves His Fans Concerned

Avengers: Endgame actor Chadwick Boseman who plays the superhero Black Panther in Marvel films recently took to his Instagram page to share a video story. In the video, the actor said that in honour of Jackie Robinson day, he is teaming up with Thomas Tull’s #Operation42. Through this initiative, a donation of $4.2 million for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be made at the hospitals serving black communities affected due to COVID-19.

Fans lauded his great gesture on social media. However, a lot of fans were concerned about his appearance in the video. In the video Chadwick Boseman shared, he’s grown his beard and looks skinner than usual. Fans started to worry about his health and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

A fan shared a video with the Avengers: Endgame actor’s before-after pics. The person tweeted, “Someone please tell me he’s ok!”

Another fan wrote, “Wakanda ish is going on here Weary faceWeary face please tell me he ok!!! I hope he doing a movie role cuz this don’t look healthy!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾#wakanda #chadwickboseman lord I’m over 2020 this has been a year!!”

One more Twitterati shared, “Y’all im worried about #ChadwickBoseman Weary face is he ok?”

A fan wrote, “Officially concerned about #ChadwickBoseman and his weight loss. I hope he’s alright. Even if it’s for a film…this is a bit scary. I didn’t even recognize him.”

Read the tweets below:

Wakanda ish is going on here 😩😩 please tell me he ok!!! I hope he doing a movie role cuz this don’t look healthy!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾#wakanda #chadwickboseman lord I’m over 2020 this has been a year!! pic.twitter.com/X7u4V6xMKM — just_jo_nochaser (@MzJojosolovely) April 16, 2020

Officially concerned about #ChadwickBoseman and his weight loss. I hope he's alright. Even if it's for a film…this is a bit scary. I didn't even recognize him. pic.twitter.com/eER8czT9xn — JoelyGabs (@joelygabs) April 16, 2020

Why does he look like that? I need someone tell me that he is okay 🥺#ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/DrwtZ7ZehF — Polly Pocket (@valeriepolet) April 16, 2020

We hope the actor is fine and in good health!

Meanwhile, Chadwick will be next seen in Black Panther 2 which is a part of Marvel’s Phase 4 project. The story of the film will be set after the events that happened in Endgame.

