Fans Feel Betrayed As Marvel Used Fake Robert Downey Jr Using CGI For THIS Scene In Iron Man 3!

In Avengers: Endgame, everyone was heartbroken when Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man sacrificed his life to kill Thanos and save humanity. There’s a reason why Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the best superhero universes. Marvel Studios knows very well how to make the best use of CGI. Hence, sometimes, we are astonished to see several scenes which we could’ve never imagined to happen in real.

Currently, Robert Downey Jr fans are freaking out with Marvel’s use of CGI in one of the crucial scenes in Iron Man 3. In the film, we saw Tony Stark doing some breathtaking action scenes to fight the enemy. But to burst your bubble here, the Avengers: Endgame actor has not shot all the scenes by himself. Marvel used CGI Robert Downey Jr to bring the scene to life by using a body double.

As the actor was injured during the shoot of Iron Man 3, the makers decided to create a CGI Downey Jr. It looked so real that no one pointed it out when the film released. However, a fan on Twitter recently figured it out and shared about it on her page. Just like her, many fans are in a complete shock to learn this fact.

A Twitter user name @endgamevalkyrie shared the screenshots and wrote, “hi yeah, did you know that entire last scene of iron man 3 marvel made a cgi rdj and imposed it onto a body double because rdj was injured while shooting.”

A fan replied to the post, “my entire life is a lie”.

Another person tweeted, “This is one of my fav scenes in IM3….I feel betrayed”

One more fan responded, “um i have no words. it’s one of my favorite scenes and now i can’t look at it the same way i’m”

Check out the tweets below:Iron Man

hi yeah, did you know that entire last scene of iron man 3 marvel made a cgi rdj and imposed it onto a body double because rdj was injured while shooting. pic.twitter.com/uLnzNJdkST — amy (@endgamevalkyrie) April 15, 2020

my entire life is a lie — ✰ may (@astcny) April 15, 2020

due to personal reasons i refuse to believe this — din (@stvarks) April 16, 2020

This is one of my fav scenes in IM3….I feel betrayed — Simone Chalabi 💗💜💙 (@s_chalabi422) April 15, 2020

um i have no words. it’s one of my favorite scenes and now i can’t look at it the same way i’m — rachel (@capswinters) April 16, 2020

I don’t trust anyone from now on pic.twitter.com/V3cMUUv47a — Luna 🌒 (@lunametmisha) April 15, 2020

nuh uh i refuse pic.twitter.com/fM17CgBji6 — trini ⎊ (@hamlinton_) April 16, 2020

We wonder what the makers of Iron Man 3 and Robert Downey Jr have to say now that fans have caught their secret!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!