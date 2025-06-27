The teaser for Manoj Bajpayee’s highly anticipated series, Family Man Season 3, is out now, offering audiences an exciting first glimpse into the next chapter of Prime Video’s beloved espionage action-thriller series.

Created by the maverick duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the critically acclaimed show stars Bajpayee in the lead as Srikant Tiwari, who juggles between his role as an elite undercover spy who gives it all to fulfill his duties towards his country and his responsibilities of a doting father and husband in a middle-class family.

What To Expect From Family Man Season 3?

Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth are set to join Raj & DK as directors this season. Going by the teaser, the stakes are high as Srikant faces off against formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur, who will join the cast in the third season.

Srikant will find himself navigating uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders. Returning in pivotal roles this season are Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others.

What Did Raj & DK Say About Family Man Season 3?

Creators, directors, and writers Raj & DK shared their thoughts about Family Man Season 3 following the release of the teaser. “With each season, we challenge ourselves to elevate the story, scale, and performances, making them even more entertaining than the last. We’re grateful for our fans’ patience,” they said.

“Season 3 will push Srikant and his team to their limits, plunging them into a world of intense danger and personal challenges that will profoundly shake their bonds, all while Srikant simultaneously grapples with a new family dynamic. They’ll face off against formidable new nemeses, and we’re thrilled to announce that Jaideep and Nimrat will be joining our cast as these exciting antagonists,” the duo added.

Family Man Season 3: Teaser

Check out the teaser of the third season below and stay tuned for more information on the series!

