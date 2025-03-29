Excitement is soaring among The Family Man fans as Manoj Bajpayee officially confirms that Season 3 is on track for a November 2025 release. After a long wait, fans can now mark their calendars: Srikant Tiwari is back with more high-stakes action, drama, and gripping storytelling.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that The Family Man 3 is presently in the making and assured that the next season will be more intense. Adding to the excitement, the Bhaiyya Ji actor confirmed that Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat will also be a part of The Family Man Season 3. He further mentioned that they cast Jaideep in the show two years ago.

Manoj said, “Nothing more than what is already out, but The Family Man Season 3 is releasing in November this year. You must have already heard in the news that there is a new inclusion in the show. We cast Jaideep Ahlawat in the show two years ago, and he has done very well with Paatal Lok Season 2. To our luck, he is in Season 3 of The Family Man. This season is massive and very beautiful”

What To Expect From The Family Man 3?

Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man has been a game-changer in the Indian web series space, blending action, suspense, and humor seamlessly. After the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, expectations are sky-high for the next installment.

Reports suggest that The Family Man 3 will revolve around national security threats linked to cyber warfare and a new set of international conflicts. Although Bajpayee remains taciturn regarding the details of the complete plot, he has mentioned that the forthcoming season will prove to be the most thrilling and emotionally laden chapter yet.

Adding more fuel to the fire, there are rumors that the character Raji, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, might return in some capacity, which will send the fans into a tizzy. The fans are also eager to find out how Srikant Tiwari juggles his erratic professional life with his personal challenges, as seen in the earlier seasons.

Where & When to Watch The Family Man 3?

Just like previous seasons, The Family Man 3 will be released exclusively on Prime Video. The official announcement of the release date will be made later, only that the lead actor has confirmed it will be sometime in November.

Manoj Bajpayee in the lead with Raj & DK directing The Family Man 3 ranks among the most anticipated web series of the year.

