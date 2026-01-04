Agastya Nanda is proving his mettle with his theatrical debut. After a good start on Thursday, January 1, the film witnessed a jump on Friday and Saturday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the war film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Day 3 assures that Sunday will grow further to bring a 20+ crore weekend at the box office.

For a film driven by a young lead and a niche biographical war genre, crossing the 20-crore mark in its first four days would provide a much-needed safety cushion. The real test for the film begins tomorrow, on Monday.

Ikkis Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, January 3, Ikkis earned 4.8 crore at the box office. This is a jump from the previous day, which brought 3.64 crore at the box office. In total, the film crossed the 15 crore mark at the box office in three days.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the war film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 7.28 crore

Day 2: 3.64 crore

Day 3: 4.8 crore

Total: 15.72 crore

The positive word-of-mouth among the family audience and youth who are gravitating toward the patriotic theme and Agastya Nanda‘s sincere performance is pushing the film to perform well in the theaters.

The real test for Ikkis begins tomorrow. The film needs to maintain a steady grip on the weekdays from Monday to Thursday to ensure a healthy lifetime total. With no major competition in its immediate vicinity, Agastya Nanda has a clear window to turn this into a slow and steady winner at the box office, before another war film, Border 2 arrives in the theaters on the Republic Day weekend.

