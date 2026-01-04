Sunny Deol’s Entry In Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Triggered An Unbelievable Madness At The India-Pakistan Border

Sunny Deol’s presence made the launch of Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge super special. As soon as the actor arrived at the event in a Jeep wearing his turban with utmost pride, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the public, most of whom were the jawans of the Border Security Forces and the families of BSF soldiers.

But what followed next was unreal! At least, I was not prepared to see this! The video of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was launched, and the superstar was there on the screen with the lines Ae Guzarne Wali Hawa Bata. There was a loud cheer followed by a silence – probably everyone was soaked in the song and Sunny Paaji’s presence in it.

Right from the moment Sunny Deol entered the stage set for the grand launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge, the crowd went mad! I saw women in their 60s stand up on their chairs and shout Sunny Sunny, as if they just needed one glimpse of their teenage crush. Honestly, it was so cute watching them get so excited just on Sunny Deol’s entry on stage!

One Dialogue And A 2-Minute Long Cheer!

As soon as Sunny Deol, took the mic to address the audience, he won their hearts with just one line – “Main bhi aap sabke parivar ka hi ek hissa hoon.” I am not even joking, a cheer followed this line for straight two minutes, and I felt like a third person in that event. It was just Sunny Deol and his die-hard fans. No one could pass through them; they were so connected, so in sync!

The actor took this opportunity to remember his father, Late Dharmendra Sir, and it felt like the crowd offered their condolence in a collective silence. They could feel what he wanted to say, and he did not say a word! This love coming from the Army families for the Border superstar was so pure that I felt way too overwhelmed at times!

That One Turn & The Sheer Madness!

Then came the moment everyone gathered for – the video launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge. The song started with visuals of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty initially. But then the entire screen had a zoomed-in frame of Sunny Deol with Sonu Nigam’s voice singing Ae Guzarne Wali Hawa Zara, Mera Itna Kaam Karegi Kya! While you read this, you might find it an exaggerated anecdote.

Honestly, even I would not have believed it if I had not seen it myself! But the crowd went mad watching Sunny Deol in the song! It replayed thrice, and their loud cheer got better every single time!

Some are born stars, and some turn into stars. But some just claim their stardom with a role that turns them immortal. Sunny Deol is truly that star. I have witnessed hysteria while Ghar Kab Aaoge played, and the crowd could not stop roaring Sunny Paaji’s name! The loudest roar came when Sunny Deol asked, “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye,” and everyone shouted Lahore Tak! You might find it childish or not surreal enough, but this roar came from almost a thousand people standing very close to the India-Pakistan Border! Surreal should be the word of the day and this night!

Advertisement

For more updates and Bollywood News, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Border 2: “Mera Beta Ghar Aayega” – OG Story About How Sandese Aate Hain Was Inspired By JP Dutta’s Mother!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News