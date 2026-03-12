Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has remained one of the most talked-about films since its theatrical release on December 5, 2025. The spy thriller quickly generated strong buzz among audiences and went on to dominate box-office windows and charts for weeks. Even months after its release, the conversation around the film has not slowed down. The excitement grew further when the makers confirmed the second chapter, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. With anticipation already high, the franchise remains in the spotlight.

The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, offers a chance to experience the story again before the next chapter unfolds. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is run by a powerful ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The combination of large-scale action and multiple strong characters helped the film gain attention, contributing to its popularity and anticipation for the sequel.

Dhurandhar Re-Releases In Theaters Worldwide

The excitement around Dhurandhar is just fueling up as the film prepares to make its way back to theaters. Ahead of the sequel’s arrival, the makers have decided to rerelease the blockbuster film. Dhurandhar is returning to cinemas on March 12 across around 500 screens worldwide, with 250 in India. The film will be rereleased in 250 screens overseas on March 13.

This move gives fans of the franchise a chance to revisit the story on the big screen before catching up on the next chapter. Although Dhurandhar is already available on Netflix, the re-release allows the audience to experience the action scale in theaters once again. In North America alone, the film will return to nearly 185 screens, showing the growing interest in the film series.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Arrives Soon

The second chapter, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026. Special premiere shows are also planned in the United States and Canada on March 18, a day before the global launch. With the first film returning to cinemas just days before the sequel arrives, audiences will have a chance to experience the story again before the next chapter unfolds.

Jio Studios presents a B62 Studios production, an Aditya Dhar film, Dhurandhar The Revenge. The high-octane spy-action thriller, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, will release worldwide on March 19, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: All Hail Aditya Dhar! 5 Factors That Sent My Dopamine Soaring – This Is Bollywood’s ‘Honsla Eendhen Badla’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News