Dhurandhar 2 OTT Verdict: Ranveer Singh's Sequel Explodes As The Most Viewed Debut

If you thought Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 was done breaking records after an 81-day historic theatrical run, think again! The film has officially landed on the digital space in India and it has caused a massive viewership in its debut week. Arriving on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, the sequel is now the most viewed Indian film in its debut week, surpassing every single biggie that arrived on OTT since 2026.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s debut viewership is 124% higher than the biggest debut on JioHotstar ever – Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar’s film premiered on the platform in 2025 and registered 5.7 million viewers in its debut week!

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Verdict

Dhurandhar 2, in its debut week of streaming on JioHotstar, garnered a great viewership of 12.8 million, claiming the top spot in the list of the most-watched OTT assets in India for the week of June 1 – June 7, 2026, as per Ormax data. The spy thriller didn’t just walk into the streaming arena – it completely conquered it.

The film has broken three massive records on OTT and, interestingly, snatched all these crowns from its predecessor, Dhurandhar Part 1.

Biggest Debut Of 2026

With 12.8 million views, Dhurandhar 2 has registered the biggest debut of 2026, surpassing Dhurandhar’s 7.6 million views in its debut week.

Already Enters Top 10 Most Viewed Films Of 2026 On OTT

Usually, it takes weeks of steady streaming for a film to crawl into the annual Top 10 charts. Ranveer Singh’s film has achieved this feat in just 3 days.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on OTT that arrived on any platform in 2026. These films might be a direct release or arrive on the platform after a theatrical run.

Dhurandhar (Netflix): 31.1 Million Accused (Netflix): 16.6 Million Made In Korea (Netflix): 13.5 Million Dhurandhar 2 (JioHotstar): 12.8 Million Haq (Netflix): 11.3 Million

Biggest Debut For An Indian Film (2024 – 2026)

Dhurandhar 2 has registered the highest debut week viewership for any post-theatrical Indian film across the last three years, defeating mega-blockbusters like Animal and Pushpa 2. Dhurandhar Part 1 wore this crown in February with its arrival on Netflix with a huge 7.6 million views. Now, Dhurandhar 2 sits on the throne with its 12.8 million views.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership on OTT platforms for an Indian film (2024 – 2026). These films arrived after a theatrical release!

Dhurandhar 2: 12.8 Million (JioHotstar) Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million (Netflix) Animal: 6.2 Million (Netflix) Fighter: 5.9 Million (Netflix) Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million (Netflix) Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Raid 2: 5.6 Million (Netflix) Crew: 5.4 Million (Netflix) Idli Kadai: 5.2 Million (Netflix) Sikandar | Lucky Baskhar: 5.1 Million (Netflix)

Note: The viewership numbers given by Ormax are the estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix/Ormax for all the films that arrived on the OTT platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Advertisement

For more updates from TV and Web, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Gets Release Date, Amol Parashar’s Dr. Prabhat Returns With New Challenges

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News