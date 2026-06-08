Ranveer Singh’s storm refuses to die down despite Dhurandhar 2 streaming on OTT now. The film arrived in India on June on JioHotstar, and despite the convenience, the audience chose to reach the theaters with the film running with a brilliant occupancy of almost 25% on the 12th Sunday as well!

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller dropped on OTT platform JioHotstar on Thursday, June 4, 2026, which many assumed would be the final nail in its theatrical coffin. Instead, the film continues to find takers on the big screen, completing its 12th weekend with brilliant numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 81

On the 81st day, Dhurandhar 2 managed to earn 3 lakh at the box office with 40 shows across India, registering an incredible 25% occupancy rate. When a film retains a quarter of its seats full in its twelfth week, it speaks volumes about its craze. Over the 3-day weekend, the actioner brought in 8 lakh in its 12th weekend.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film after its arrival on JioHotstar in India (India Net Collection).

Day 78, June 4, 12th Thursday: 7 lakh

Day 79, June 5, 12th Friday: 2 lakh

Day 80, June 6, 12th Saturday: 3 lakh

Day 81, June 7, 12th Sunday: 3 lakh

Total: 15 lakh

To put its holding power into perspective, this weekend haul represents a strong 10% of spy thriller‘s entire 11th week total, which wrapped up at 82 lakh.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 81 days.

India Net Collection: 1186.25 crore

India Gross Collection: 1399.77 crore

Budget: 225 crore

Profit: 961.25 crore

ROI%: 427.22%

Overseas Gross Collection: 438 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 1837.77 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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