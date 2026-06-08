Ram Charan led Peddi has witnessed a good growth during its opening weekend. The Telugu sports action drama moved past the 150 crore mark, emerging as Ram Charan’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 4 box office update!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 31.90 crore on day 4. It witnessed its second-biggest single day since the opening day, which had brought in a reported 51 crore net. In the last 24 hours, there was a favorable jump of 10.57%.

The cumulative total in India stands at 157.15 crore net. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has comfortably surpassed the lifetime of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (146.04 crore) to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. Against a budget of 350 crore, Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer has also recovered 44.9% of its total investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 185.43 crore after 4 days.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 51 crore

Day 2: 26.9 crore

Day 3: 28.85 crore

Day 4: 31.90 crore

Total: 157.15 crore

Beats Game Changer!

Another notable milestone has been unlocked. Peddi has crossed Game Changer at the Indian box office to become Ram Charan’s 2nd highest-grossing of all time in India. It is now only behind SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, which will stay out of reach.

Here are Ram Charan’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net earnings):

RRR – 782.2 crore Peddi – 157.15 crore (4 days) Rangasthalam – 154 crore Game Changer – 131.2 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 157.15 crore

Budget recovery: 44.9%

India gross: 185.43 crore

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Must Read: Peddi Overseas Box Office Day 2: Beats Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Becomes 2nd Highest Telugu Grosser Of 2026!

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