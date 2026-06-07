Is this the moment of redemption for Telugu star Ram Charan? His last release, Game Changer, was a major box office disappointment. But in only 48 hours, the sports action drama Peddi has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Kiara Advani co-starrer. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Peddi Overseas Box Office Collection Day 2

The pre-release buzz was massive in international markets like North America, where it crossed $1.5 million in premieres alone. The early reviews have also been favorable, driving respectable footfalls in overseas circuits. In two days, Peddi has amassed 42 crore gross overseas. Today, it will officially clock a half-century.

Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer has also emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 overseas. It has surpassed Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which grossed 34.25 crore in its lifetime. Today, Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial will cross Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (43 crore) and conquer the #1 spot.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2026 at the overseas box office:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 43 crore Peddi: 42 crore The Raja Saab: 34.25 crore Mirai: 32.80 crore Game Changer 30.25 crore

Peddi axes Game Changer’s overseas lifetime!

Drumrolls please, because Ram Charan has also left behind Game Changer’s international lifetime collection of 30.25 crore gross in only 48 hours. This is indeed a good sign, as the Telugu star has been facing back-to-back disappointments since SS Rajamouli‘s RRR.

For the unversed, NTR Jr co-starrer RRR concluded its international run, grossing a whopping 314.15 crore. That feat will stay way out of reach.

More about Peddi

The sports action drama also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani. Released on June 4, 2026, the sports action drama is produced under the banner of IVY Entertainment.

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