Karuppu emerged as the first 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office for Suriya a few days back, and it continues to push its tally ahead. Due to new releases, the film’s show count has been significantly reduced, thereby impacting the pace of collections. Initially, overtaking Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran appeared to be a realistic target, but the gap now seems considerably wider than expected. Will it still make it there? Keep reading for a detailed day 23 report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

In India, the Tamil fantasy action drama scored 1.35 crore on the fourth Saturday, day 24, registering a strong 62.65% jump from day 23’s 83 lakh. In total, the domestic collection stands at 191.53 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals 226 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 80.4 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 306.4 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 191.53 crore

India gross – 226 crore

Overseas gross – 80.4 crore

Worldwide gross – 306.4 crore

Can Karuppu surpass Amaran?

With 306.4 crore, Karuppu is currently the tenth-highest-grossing Tamil film globally. To claim the ninth spot, it must surpass Amaran (339.65 crore gross), which is 33.25 crore away. So, it needs 33.26 crore more to become the ninth-highest-grossing Tamil film. Since the film has slowed down, adding over 30 crore more to the kitty looks like an impossible task. So, the Suriya starrer will conclude its run in the same position.

Take a look at the top 10 Kollywood grossers globally:

2.0 – 652.31 crore Jailer – 607.28 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Coolie – 516.81 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 489.51 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore Vikram – 416.83 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 344.71 crore Amaran – 339.65 crore Karuppu – 306.4 crore (23 days)

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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