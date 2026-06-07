After the success of Raja Shivaji and Deool Band 2, it seems the Marathi film industry’s winning streak will continue, as the latest release, Tumbadchi Manjula, is attracting audiences to theaters. After a decent start at the Indian box office, the film saw a good jump on day 2 (first Saturday), staying just below 1 crore. It indicates that the content is being appreciated by the audience. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer scored 98 lakh on day 2, registering a healthy 81.48% jump from day 1’s 54 lakh. With the latest releases and a holdover like Deool Band 2 going strong, the film has secured a bit less showcasing than expected, yet it continues to work with its share of audiences. Hopefully, the show count will increase on weekdays if Sunday turns out to be solid.

Overall, Tumbadchi Manjula has earned 1.52 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 1.79 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film is expected to wrap up its 3-day opening weekend at 2.62-2.72 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 54 lakh

Day 2 – 98 lakh

Total – 1.52 crore

Is Tumbadchi Manjula heading towards success?

While there’s no official word on the budget, Tumbadchi Manjula reportedly cost 6 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1.52 crore net so far, thus recovering 25.33% of the budget in just 2 days. At this pace, the film will recover its entire cost and deliver healthy returns in the coming days, thus emerging as a clean success.

For the Marathi film industry, the latest horror-comedy entertainer seems to be the third consecutive success story in the making after Raja Shivaji and Deool Band 2.

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It stars Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, Usha Nadkarni, and Anshuman Vichare in key roles. It released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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