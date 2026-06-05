Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji has successfully completed 5 weeks in theatres. The Marathi historical action drama has missed the hit tag, but achieved many milestones. Scroll below for the day 35 report!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji earned 13 lakh on day 35. It saw a 38% decrease compared to the 21 lakh garnered on the fifth Wednesday. The run has nearly concluded in the Hindi belt, and it is also facing competition from Deool Band 2 in the Marathi version.

The total earnings in India reach 105.39 crore net after 35 days. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial was the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of 75 crore. It has registered returns of 30.39 crore, thus gaining the plus verdict at the domestic box office.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Week 4: 5.2 crore

Week 5: 2.24 crore

Total: 105.39 crore

Set to emerge as Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th highest-grosser!

Before it wraps up its theatrical journey, Raja Shivaji is set to unlock another feat for Riteish Deshmukh. It needs only 11 lakh more in the kitty to become his 6th highest-grossing film in India, by crossing Ek Villain. That milestone should be unlocked today!

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Housefull 4: 206 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Total Dhamaal: 154.3 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Housefull 2: 114 crore Ek Villain: 105.5 crore Raja Shivaji: 104.57 crore Housefull: 74.4 crore Humshakals: 63.72 crore Ved: 61.20 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 35 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 105.39 crore

ROI: 30.39 crore

ROI%: 40.52%

India gross: 124.36 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 129.36 crore

Verdict: Plus

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