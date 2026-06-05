Arjun Sarja led Blast is maintaining a healthy momentum at the Indian box office. The Tamil martial arts drama has recorded the 6th-highest opening week of 2026 in Tamil cinema, surpassing Thaai Kizhavi. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 8

Subash K Raj’s directorial was released last Thursday, so it enjoyed an extended opening week of 8 days. According to Sacnilk, Blast earned 2.03 crore on day 8, witnessing a 26% drop from Wednesday. It surpassed expectations during the first week, so it will inevitably slow down. Besides, there’s also competition from Suriya’s Karuppu.

The cumulative total in India reaches 25.78 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 30.42 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 2.15 crore

Day 3: 4.55 crore

Day 4: 6 crore

Day 5: 3.60 crore

Day 6: 3.45 crore

Day 7: 2.75 crore

Day 8: 2.03 crore

Total: 25.78 crore

6th highest opening week of 2026 in Tamil cinema!

Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan co-starrer has surpassed Thaai Kizhavi and 3 others to register the 6th highest opening week of 2026 in Kollywood. It missed Youth by a small margin.

Here are the top 10 highest opening week collections of 2026 in Tamil cinema (net earnings):

Karuppu: 113.85 crore Parasakthi: 36.25 crore (6 days) LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 34.04 crore Kara: 30.26 crore (8 days) Youth: 26.34 crore (8 days) Blast: 25.78 crore (8 days) Thaai Kizhavi: 23.25 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 19.75 crore (8 days) With Love: 13.41 crore Mankatha: 11.70 crore

Blast Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 25.78 crore

ROI: 43%

India gross: 30.42 crore

Overseas gross: 7.3 crore

Worldwide gross: 37.72 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 14: Concludes Second Week On A Healthy Note – Here’s The Total Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News