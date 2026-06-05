Vivek Soni’s directorial Chand Mera Dil is standing the test of time! Despite the massive competition, Ananya Panday and Lakhsya’s starrer has concluded its second week on a stable note. Scroll below for the detailed day 14 report!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 14

According to the official update, Chand Mera Dil collected 80 lakh on day 14. It maintained a healthy momentum, staying on similar lines as Wednesday, which brought in 90 lakh. The ticket windows are congested, and it is fighting against Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhooth Bangla, and Dhurandhar 2, among other releases. Another big obstacle was the IPL season.

Chand Mera Dil has still managed to put up a healthy show, accumulating 30.15 crore net in 14 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 35.45 crore. Starting today, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has joined the box office battle, which may lead to a reduction in show count. But word of mouth is favorable, as audiences are resonating with the content, which should help it grow during its third weekend.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 21.21 crore

Day 8: 1.25 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.95 crore

Day 11: 1.01 crore

Day 12: 1.08 crore

Day 13: 90 lakh

Day 14: 80 lakh

Total: 30.05 crore

Inches away from beating Krishnavataram Part 1

Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama is all set to emerge as the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is aiming to beat Krishnavataram Part 1 (36.95 crore). Let’s see how close Dharma Productions’ film gets to the target during the third weekend.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 30.05 crore

India gross: 35.45 crore

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