Suriya has delivered a huge success at the box office with Karuppu, which is now chasing the 200 crore club in India. The Tamil fantasy action drama is gradually slowing down, especially since there’s competition from Blast. It will likely conclude as the 9th highest Kollywood grosser of all time. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, Karuppu collected 1.55 crore net on day 20. It witnessed a 24% drop compared to 2.05 crore collected on Tuesday. RJ Balaji’s directorial will conclude its third week in theatres today, on a healthy note.

The cumulative total in India has reached 188.45 crore net, which is about 222.37 crore in gross earnings. The fantasy action drama was made on a reported budget of 130 crore. It has minted returns of 58.45 crore in 20 days. A plus affair!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.30 crore

Day 15 – 3.25 crore

Day 16 – 5.15 crore

Day 17 – 5.90 crore

Day 18 – 2.40 crore

Day 19 – 2.05 crore

Day 20 – 1.55 crore

Total – 188.45 crore

Can it beat Amaran?

Karuppu is currently the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time in India. It needs to cover a considerable margin of 31.60 crore to beat Amaran and secure the 8th spot. The target looks challenging but only time will tell if Suriya surpasses our expectations, yet again!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Jailer – 348.55 crore Leo – 341.04 crore Coolie – 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crore Vikram – 247.32 crore Amaran – 220.05 crore Karuppu – 188.45 crore (20 days) Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 181.96 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 188.45 crore

ROI: 58.45 crore

ROI%: 45%

India gross: 222.37 crore

Verdict: Plus

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