Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the titular role, registered a flying start at the worldwide box office, but since word of mouth wasn’t entirely favorable, it witnessed a major decline on day 2. It isn’t new for a Telugu film; after a massive start, brutal drops are usually seen. However, given the film’s scale and budget, things are not looking good. In the meantime, it has surpassed Magadheera’s lifetime collection.

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

The Telugu sports action drama opened to a whopping 110.01 crore gross globally on the first day. On the first Friday, day 2, it dropped heavily and grossed 31.74 crore in India. In the overseas market, too, the drop was huge as the film grossed 8 crore. Overall, it grossed 39.74 crore globally on the second day, a massive 63.87% drop from the opening day. Cumulatively, the 2-day worldwide box office collection stands at 149.75 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 96.4 crore

India gross – 113.75 crore

Overseas gross – 36 crore

Worldwide gross – 149.75 crore

Becomes Ram Charan’s 4th highest-grosser

Despite a significant drop, Peddi has become Ram Charan’s fourth-highest-grossing film globally. To claim the fourth spot, it surpassed Magadheera (132.65 crore gross). Today, on day 3, it is likely to beat Game Changer (185.06 crore gross) to grab the third spot, and by the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend, it will also surpass Rangasthalam (212.05 crore gross).

Take a look at Ram Charan’s top 5 grossers globally:

RRR – 1275.51 crore Rangasthalam – 212.05 crore Game Changer – 185.06 crore Peddi – 149.75 crore (2 days) Magadheera – 132.65 crore

As of now, it seems Peddi won’t have any trouble hitting the 250-crore and 300-crore milestones. However, reaching the 500 crore mark, which is a must to achieve breakeven for distributors, looks out of reach due to mixed word of mouth. Let’s see how the story unfolds after the opening weekend.

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