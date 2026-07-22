The Odyssey India Box Office Day 5: Becomes Hollywood’s 2nd Highest-Grosser Of 2026, Surpasses Project Hail Mary & Michael (Photo Credit: Instagram/Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey continues to keep its winning momentum intact at the Indian box office. After doing well on the first Monday, the film saw an upward graph on Tuesday due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer. In the meantime, it comfortably crossed the 70 crore mark in net collections and emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 by surpassing the lifetime collection of Michael. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The epic action fantasy film scored an estimated 8 crore on the first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 7.78 crore, it displayed some growth due to the discounted ticket rates. Overall, it has earned 72.58 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 85.4 crore gross. Given the pace, the film will cross 100 crore net like a cakewalk.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.89 crore

Day 3 – 19.84 crore

Day 4 – 7.78 crore

Day 5 – 8 crore

Total – 72.58 crore

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026

With 72.58 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed Michael (70.76 crore) to become Hollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Today, on day 6, it’ll also beat Project Hail Mary (75.21) to grab the second spot. In the coming days, the magnum opus will become Hollywood’s first 100 crore net grosser of the year.

Take a look at the top Hollywood grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Obsession – 84.65 crore Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore The Odyssey – 72.58 crore (5 days) Michael – 70.76 crore The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

More about the film

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under the banner of Universal Pictures and Syncopy. It is distributed by Universal Pictures.

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