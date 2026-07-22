Jana Nayagan Box Office North America Pre-Sales (Final): Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Stays Below The GOAT! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

While Thalapathy Vijay’s political action saga Jana Nayagan is setting the domestic box office on a frenzy, the North American numbers present a slightly different picture. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film carries massive expectations as a cinematic milestone in Vijay’s career. However, the final advance booking numbers have failed to match the benchmark set by the superstar’s last release, The Greatest Of All Time!

According to the final pre-sales report for the North America premieres, Thalapathy Vijay‘s last film has wrapped up its advance sales below his previous outing. In fact, the final gap between the pre-sales for the premiere day for the two films is huge.

Jana Nayagan North America Box Office Pre-Sales

Vijay’s upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, is trailing by a massive 55% on premiere day, compared to the advance sales of The GOAT’s premiere day! The final pre-sales of Jana Nayagan for the premiere day in North America were locked at $455K for 719 shows against 15.45K sold tickets.

With current tracking momentum, the film is expected to register a gross collection of $ 600K- $ 700K on premiere day in Northin North America. Despite lagging behind The GOAT‘s premiere advance record, a $600K–$700K+ premiere day is still a very healthy starting point for Thalapathy Vijay’s last film at the box office in North America.

The real test will depend on the audience’s response after the first wave of premiere shows wraps up tonight. If H Vinoth’s high-stakes narrative delivers strong word-of-mouth, the film could easily make up for lost ground during its extended opening weekend!

Jana Nayagan North America Advance Sales Breakdown

Check out the breakdown of the advance sales of Jana Nayagan for the premiere day in the USA and Canada.

USA Premiere Final Advance Gross Sales: $280K

Total Locations: 356

Total Show Count: 719 shows

Tickets Sold: 15,458 tickets

Total North America Premiere Advance (USA + Canada): $455K

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

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