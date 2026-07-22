Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go)( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is just one day away from witnessing its grand theatrical release, and the excitement is at its peak. Despite a delay and an online leak, the film has still managed to create a sense of urgency among moviegoers. The picture has totally changed ever since advance booking opened in Tamil Nadu, helping the film gross over 15 crore with one day still to go. In the meantime, it has gone past the opening-day pre-sales of Prabhas’ The RajaSaab. Keep reading for a detailed report!



Things have picked up impressively for Vijay’s upcoming political thriller since yesterday. Coming to the show count first, the magnum opus has secured close to 10,000 shows across India, which is good. Today, some shows are expected to be added, and the final count might cross 11,000. For those who don’t know, Vijay’s last movie, The Greatest Of All Time, had a show count of 12,503.

Jana Nayagan grosses over 15 crore through day 1 advance bookings in India

Coming to the advance booking of day 1, Jana Nayagan has sold 6.72 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats), as of 11:30 am IST. In terms of collections, the film has grossed a solid 15.5 crore at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. In net collections, it equals 13.14 crore. With still one day to go, it is likely to conclude at 18-20 crore gross.

Records 3rd best opening-day pre-sales of 2026

With 15.5 crore, Jana Nayagan has recorded the 3rd best opening-day pre-sales of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed The RajaSaab to claim the 3rd spot. To grab the second spot, it must beat Peddi (20.66 crore), which is 5.16 crore away. The target of adding another 5.17 crore doesn’t look completely out of reach, so there’s an outside chance.

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of 2026 in India (gross):

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore Peddi – 20.66 crore Jana Nayagan – 15.48 crore (1 day to go) The RajaSaab – 15.31 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore+ Border 2 – 12.5 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 10.49 crore The Odyssey – 10.3 crore

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