Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update!( Photo Credit – Facebook/Universal Pictures/Netflix)

Jana Nayagan suffered a lot of roadblocks before its big release scheduled on July 23, 2026. Thalapathy Vijay’s final film witnessed delays due to issues with CBFC and even suffered an online leak. But none of that is impacting its massive advance booking sales at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the latest exciting updates!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 days left)

According to the latest update by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has registered an advance booking worth 10.52 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, as of 11 AM today. It has sold a whopping 4.32 lakh tickets across the three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

As one would expect, it is witnessing the best trends in the Tamil belt, which has contributed 10.39 crore gross to the total advance booking collection. It is followed by Telugu, which has registered pre-sales worth 12.24 lakh gross. The pace is still picking up in the Hindi belt, as the show count still stands at 133.

There are still the last 48 hours to go until the big release, which are the most crucial. The buzz is immense, and at this pace, H Vinoth’s directorial could comfortably cross the 15 crore mark in pre-sales, without blocked seats.

6th highest pre-sales of 2026

In the last 24 hours, Jana Nayagan surpassed the final opening day pre-sales of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With that, the political action thriller has registered the 6th best pre-sales of 2026. It now aims to beat Border 2 (12.5 crore) and officially enter the top 5.

Take a look at the highest advance booking sales of 2026 at the Indian box office (gross collection, across all languages):

Dhurandhar 2 – 53 crore

Peddi – 20.66 crore

The RajaSaab – 15.31 crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 14 crore+

Border 2 – 12.5 crore

Jana Nayagan – 10.52 crore (2 days left)

(2 days left) Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 10.49 crore

The Odyssey – 10.3 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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