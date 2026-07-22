Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales Strikes Kesari Chapter 2, Next Target Housefull 5! (Photo Credit: T-Series/Youtube)

When it comes to milking the absolute maximum commercial juice out of hit franchises, nobody does it quite like Ajay Devgn! The superstar has officially cemented his position as the undisputed King of Sequels in the list of the highest-selling sequels on BookMyShow for Bollywood films. Indra Kumar’s comedy film Dhamaal 4 stands at a total ticket sales of 2.31 million in 12 days.

According to the latest BMS trends, the film on the 12th day registered a ticket sale of 69.4K on the second Tuesday. With the 12-day total ticket sale, the film has officially knocked Kesari Chapter 2 out of the top 10 highest-selling sequels on BMS. The next big target for the film is Housefull 5 on BMS.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales

After an explosive opening week and an earth-shattering second weekend, Dhamaal 4 showed a remarkable weekday stamina. Following a steady second Monday, the comedy film witnessed a solid weekday jump on the second Tuesday, and hopefully, the numbers will grow on the second Wednesday as well.

Ajay Devgn All Set To Dominate Top 10

Ajay Devgn now owns 3 out of the Top 15 spots on the all-time highest-selling sequels on BMS! Alongside Singham Again (3.77 Million) and Raid 2 (2.91 Million), Devgn’s franchise dominance will turn unmatched once he enters the top 10 spots. However, he will have to push his own Raid 2 out of the top 10 to do so!

Once Dhamaal 4 enters the list of the top 10 highest-selling sequels, he will dominate the list with Sunny Deol, as both actors will claim two spots each with their films. Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and Gadar 2 aim for two spots in the list, and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Dhamaal 4 will also claim spots!

Check out the top 15 highest-selling sequels of Bollywood on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2‌: 18.37 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Border 2: 5.41 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 3.04 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Raid 2: 2.91 Million Housefull 5: 2.4 Million Dhamaal 4: 2.31 Million Jolly LLB 3: 2.04 Million Kesari Chapter 2: 1.78 Million Fukrey 3: 1.67 Million

Advertisement

Check out Dhamaal 4’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

Must Read: Mammootty Box Office: 4 National Awards, But No 100 cr Film Yet- What’s Keeping the Superstar Out?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News