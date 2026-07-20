Box Office: Dhamaal 4 Pushes Ajay Devgn Past The 1300 Crore Mark In India Post-COVID (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn has quietly built one of the most consistent post-COVID box-office runs in Bollywood, and with Dhamaal 4 still running in theatres, he has crossed the 1300-crore mark in net collections at the Indian box office. Before the latest Dhamaal installment, he was coming off two back-to-back failures, but now, he’s back in form, enjoying big numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID box office journey

The post-COVID journey has been a mixed bag for Ajay. Runway 34 opened the account with 32 crore, followed by Thank God at 30.75 crore. Then came Drishyam 2, a genuine blockbuster that earned 241 crore net, making it his 2nd-highest-grossing film of all time in India. Bholaa added 90 crore, and Shaitaan, a surprise sleeper hit, brought in 151 crore.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha managed a modest 12.2 crore, while Maidaan, despite strong reviews, settled at 53 crore. Singham Again scored a whopping 270.6 crore, thus becoming Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film. Naam barely registered at 1.02 crore. Raid 2 followed with a solid 179.3 crore. His Son Of Sardaar 2 earned 47.15 crore, while De De Pyaar De 2 did a business of 89.85 crore.

Dhamaal 4 helps Ajay cross the 1300 crore mark in net collections

Before Dhamaal 4, Ajay Devgn’s cumulative post-COVID net total at the Indian box office was 1197.87 crore. And now, with Dhamaal 4 scoring a solid 130.79 crore in just 10 days, the Bollywood superstar has crossed the 1300 crore mark, with his total standing at 1328.66 crore net in India.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases (net):

Runway 34 – 32 crore Thank God – 30.75 crore Drishyam 2 – 241 crore Bholaa – 90 crore Shaitaan – 151 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.2 crore Maidaan – 53 crore Singham Again – 270.6 crore Naam – 1.02 crore Raid 2 – 179.3 crore Son Of Sardaar 2 – 47.15 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.85 crore Dhamaal 4 – 130.79 crore (10 days)

Total – 1328.66 crore

What stands out about this run is the sheer volume of films: 13 releases in a period where many stars have managed far fewer. Singham Again and Drishyam 2 remain the biggest pillars, together contributing nearly 40% of the entire tally. With Dhamaal 4 still adding to the total, there’s an outside chance of hitting the 1400 crore mark as well.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Mamitha Baiju Set To Score Her 3rd 100 Crore Grosser In 3 Consecutive Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News