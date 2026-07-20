Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/T-Series)

Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 has crossed the 175 crore mark at the worldwide box office with utmost ease. Indra Kumar’s directorial has also emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, surpassing Cocktail 2. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 176.83 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. It is witnessing a fantastic run in India, where it has grossed 154.33 crore. On the other hand, even the overseas market is witnessing good footfalls, with 22.5 crore gross in the kitty.

Beats Cocktail 2!

Dhamaal 4 has climbed up the ladder amongst the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 worldwide. It has surpassed Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy, Cocktail 2, which has collected 166.19 crore gross so far. In fact, Riteish Deshmukh starrer has taken a considerable lead against it in only 10 days. The adventure comedy has stolen the 5th spot.

The next target is to beat Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which would be done in a day or two.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 194.97 crore Dhamaal 4 – 176.83 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.19 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 97.09 crore Alpha – 96.74 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 130.79 crore

India gross: 154.33 crore

Overseas gross: 22.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 176.83 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Unleashes Madness On Sunday, Now Aims To Beat Singham Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News