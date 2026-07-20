Ajay Devgn led Dhamaal 4 has crossed the 175 crore mark at the worldwide box office with utmost ease. Indra Kumar’s directorial has also emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, surpassing Cocktail 2. Scroll below for the day 10 report!
Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10
According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 176.83 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. It is witnessing a fantastic run in India, where it has grossed 154.33 crore. On the other hand, even the overseas market is witnessing good footfalls, with 22.5 crore gross in the kitty.
Beats Cocktail 2!
Dhamaal 4 has climbed up the ladder amongst the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 worldwide. It has surpassed Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy, Cocktail 2, which has collected 166.19 crore gross so far. In fact, Riteish Deshmukh starrer has taken a considerable lead against it in only 10 days. The adventure comedy has stolen the 5th spot.
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The next target is to beat Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which would be done in a day or two.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 194.97 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 176.83 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 166.19 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 97.09 crore
- Alpha – 96.74 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary
- India net: 130.79 crore
- India gross: 154.33 crore
- Overseas gross: 22.5 crore
- Worldwide gross: 176.83 crore
Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Unleashes Madness On Sunday, Now Aims To Beat Singham Returns!
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