Box Office: Welcome To The Jungle Helps The Franchise Cross 450 Crore Worldwide (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Welcome franchise keeps building on its legacy, and with Welcome To The Jungle continuing to add to its tally even 24 days into its theatrical run, the franchise comfortably crossed the 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The first film did business of around 120 crore, which was comfortably surpassed by part two, adding some more crores to the kitty. Now, keeping the same momentum intact, the third installment crossed Welcome Back by a good enough margin.

The Welcome franchise scored 280 crore+ with the first two films

The original Welcome, released back in 2007, remains one of Bollywood’s most fondly remembered comedies, grossing 119 crore worldwide and earning a cult following that has only grown over the years. Welcome Back followed in 2015, and despite operating without Akshay Kumar, the film banked on the franchise’s goodwill to gross 167.37 crore globally. Together, the first two films had taken the franchise to 286.37 crore worldwide.

Welcome To The Jungle takes the franchise past the 450 crore mark worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle, which marked Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise after nearly two decades, has now become the single biggest contributor to the Welcome franchise’s box office story. In 24 days, the film has grossed 194.85 crore, thus comfortably surpassing both Welcome and Welcome Back individually, and pushing the franchise’s overall total past the 450 crore mark. The total stands at 481.22 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of the Welcome franchise:

Welcome – 119 crore Welcome Back – 167.37 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 194.85 crore (24 days)

Total – 481.22 crore

What makes this milestone particularly noteworthy is the pace at which it has arrived. It took the first two films, spread across eight years, to build a combined total of roughly 286 crore. Welcome To The Jungle has added nearly 195 crore to that in less than a month, and the film is still running in theatres. Akshay Kumar‘s homecoming to the franchise has clearly rejuvenated the brand!

Given the scale and the buzz, the threequel should have helped to hit the 500 crore milestone as well, but it won’t happen as the film has completely slowed down.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Dhamaal 4 Going Strong, Ajay Devgn Crosses 1300 Crore Net In The Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News