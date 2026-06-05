Varun Dhawan is back in his comfort zone with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a full-blown family entertainer directed by David Dhawan. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, and Maniesh Paul, the romantic comedy has finally arrived in theaters and is already generating buzz on social media. Early reactions suggest audiences are enjoying its old-school Bollywood charm, comedy, romance, and feel-good entertainment. Here’s what viewers on X are saying about the film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Reviews: Netizens Call It A Complete Entertainer

One user called the film a complete entertainer and wrote, “#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai: ENTERTAINING. #DavidDhawan believes in one mantra – entertainment – and #HJTIHH offers that in abundance… A stress-buster that leaves you smiling. Don’t look for logic; sit back and enjoy the ride.”

The tweet says the movie prioritizes fun over logic, and the reviewer believes it hits the mark for what people look for in a David Dhawan comedy.

Another person mentioned the film is a decent entertainer during the first half, even if not all the jokes land. But many folks still think it’s enjoyable overall. They catch glimpses of Varun Dhawan’s charisma and appreciate Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde’s performances too.

#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai Interval: It’s a good Timepass till now. Yes, the jokes are hit and miss, but few jokes do have It’s moments. I can only see some “Sparks” of #VarunDhawan from Main Tera Hero lekin haan jitna hai utna acha hai. #MrunalThakur and #PoojaHegde are decent. pic.twitter.com/LVY7ufoFUm — kuchbhihemish! (@hemishtweets) June 5, 2026

The user felt the humor works in parts and also noticed shades of Varun Dhawan’s earlier comedy roles.

One viewer highlighted Maniesh Paul’s performance and penned down, “Loved watching #ManieshPaul in #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai. He brings the perfect mix of humour, emotion and energy, proving yet again what a versatile performer he is. His comic timing is simply outstanding. @ManishPaul03.”

Loved watching #ManieshPaul in #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai. He brings the perfect mix of humour, emotion and energy, proving yet again what a versatile performer he is. His comic timing is simply outstanding. @ManishPaul03 pic.twitter.com/oXvOYwOpKZ — Arpin Gajjar (@arpingajjar) June 5, 2026

Another fan shared his excitement after watching the first half and wrote, “first day first show for my baby. just hit intermission and this might be the first time in years where i’m actually having fun and not disappointed by a hindi rom com.”

first day first show for my baby.

just hit intermission and this might be the first time in years where i’m actually having fun and not disappointed by a hindi rom com#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai pic.twitter.com/e9OMg7Or5j — harsh ☬ (@DEEW4N4) June 5, 2026

Another user called the film a complete paisa-vasool entertainer. The viewer appreciated how the movie balances comedy, romance, emotions, and family drama, and rated it 4.5 out of 5. The viewer felt the film successfully balances comedy, romance, and emotions, making it a satisfying watch for family audiences.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Movie Review: Overall Verdict

So far, based on viewer reactions, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be satisfying those who want a basic yet entertaining Bollywood romantic comedy. Although some jokes miss the mark, the good vibes, funny moments, and pleasant acting seem to please lots of folks.

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