Veteran Indian filmmaker David Dhawan, who has directed myriad films throughout his prolific career, has given us some of the biggest Bollywood entertainers. His filmography includes hits like Judwa, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, to name a few. His next film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is a rom-com starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. Several reports suggest that it could be his last film as a director.

Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-rated films directed by David Dhawan, ranked according to their IMDb ratings (with a minimum of 2.5k votes). We have also mentioned where you can stream these films on various Indian OTT platforms.

1. Aankhen (1993)

IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The action-comedy follows two wealthy but carefree brothers (Govinda and Chunky Panday), who get more than they had bargained for after getting involved in a high-profile assassination plot.

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2. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

IMDb Rating : 6.7/10 (Source)

: 6.7/10 (Source) Where to Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The romantic comedy follows an ill-tempered man (Salman Khan), who relocates to Goa and falls in love with his neighbor (Priyanka Chopra). The story takes a turn when a mischievous man (Akshay Kumar) creates a hurdle and also tries to win her heart.

Trailer:

3. Deewana Mastana (1997)

IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Where to Watch: Zee5 & MX Player

Plot: The rom-com is about how a beautiful psychiatrist (Juhi Chawla) is pursued by a small-time crook (Anil Kapoor) and her wealthy patient (Govinda). The two men try to outwit each other to win her heart, leading to hilarious consequences.

Trailer (via Editing World):

4. Coolie No. 1 (1995)

IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The film revolves around how a poor but clever porter (Govinda) disguises himself as an affluent man to marry the daughter (Karishma Kapoor) of a wealthy and arrogant person (Kader Khan).

Trailer:

5. Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999)

IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar

Plot: The romantic comedy follows two mischievous brothers, Monu and Sonu (Sanjay Dutt and Govinda), and the lengths they go to win the hearts of the women they are madly in love with.

Trailer:

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