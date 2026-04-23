Salman Khan, one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars, has delivered numerous blockbuster hits over the years, many of them in collaboration with ace filmmaker David Dhawan. He has directed several of Salman’s most successful films, making their partnership one of Bollywood’s most iconic actor-director duos, but their bond goes beyond films.

David Dhawan On His Bond With Salman Khan

David Dhawan recently talked about their unique bond and praised Salman as a truly kind and sensitive person in addition to being a celebrity. He emphasized how their relationship extends beyond movies into their private life.

David Dhawan shared, “He and I have gone a long way. We’ve done 8-9 films together. He’s always given his support for anything. In the family, it is not for one but for everyone. I’ve done so much work together with him. He and I, we got along so well. We’ve traveled all over the world together, doing shootings. Even after the shooting is done, he’s a great human being. He’s very emotional also. You know we have a unique relationship.”

Together, Salman Khan and David Dhawan produced a number of successful films, particularly in the 1990s and 2000s. Among their most well-known movies are Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Judwaa, and Biwi No. 1.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movie

Salman Khan is preparing for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, his upcoming major film. Apoorva Lakhia is the director, and Salma Khan is the producer under the Salman Khan Films banner. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace offers an unvarnished portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and determination. Chitrangada Singh also plays a significant part in the movie.

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