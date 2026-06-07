Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s charm has taken over the Bollywood screens. David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now stealing the maximum footfalls, as the word-of-mouth continues to grow. Within 48 hours, it has become the 3rd highest-grossing romantic release of 2026. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Enjoys another 5% growth on Saturday

Although the romantic comedy is enjoying the maximum show count, it is facing competition from Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Dhurandhar 2, and Bhooth Bangla, among other ongoing releases. According to the official update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai garnered 9.10 crore net on day 2. It saw a further growth of 5% on Saturday, after surpassing expectations on the opening day.

The total earnings at the Indian box office stand at 17.75 crore net. It is now heading to deliver the biggest opening weekend for a romantic film in 2026 in Hindi cinema. Including taxes, the gross collection comes to 20.94 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 8.65 crore

Day 2: 9.10 crore

Total: 17.75 crore

Now the 3rd-highest Bollywood romantic grosser of 2026

The record-breaking streak has begun. Varun Dhawan’s film has become the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2026 in Bollywood in only 48 hours.

Today, it will get much closer to Chand Mera Dil and take over the 2nd spot in the next 2 days. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the highest-grossing romantic films of 2026 in Bollywood (net collection):

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 58.18 crore* Chand Mera Dil – 30.27 crore* Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 17.75 crore (2 days) Do Deewane Seher Mein – 7.98 crore Ek Din – 4.3 crore Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 – 1.54 crore

*theatrical journey yet to conclude

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 17.75 crore

India gross: 20.94 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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