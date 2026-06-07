Telugu sports action drama Peddi is maintaining a good hold at the Indian box office. In only 3 days, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has entered the 100 crore club. It is also on track to beat Game Changer. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected 25.6 crore net on day 3. It saw further improvement, with 24.2 crore collected on Friday. There’s a freeway in the Telugu belt, and the word-of-mouth is positive, which is driving respectable footfalls.

The cumulative total in India reaches 115.50 crore net. Buchi Babu Sana‘s directorial has entered the 100 crore club in only 3 days. It is made on a budget of 350 crore. The makers have recovered 33% of the total investments in 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 136.29 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 0 (Paid Previews): 18.5 crore

Day 1: 47.2 crore

Day 2: 24.2 crore

Day 3: 25.6 crore

Total: 115.50 crore

Peddi is competing against Game Changer

Ram Charan’s last release, Game Changer, enjoyed massive pre-release buzz but could not live up upto expectations. It concluded its box office journey with a flop verdict, accumulating only 131.2 crore net in its lifetime. Peddi is only 15.7 crore away from surpassing its rival.

The sports action drama is also competing against The Raja Saab (146.04 crore) to become the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore

The RajaSaab: 146.04 crore

Peddi: 115.50 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 115.50 crore

Budget recovery: 33%

India gross: 136.29 crore

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