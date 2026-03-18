The Rebel Star power is undeniable. Even when the critics wrote off The RajaSaab, Prabhas remains a force to be reckoned with on the digital screen. In a surprising turn of events, the horror comedy has officially fought its way into the Top 10 Most-Viewed Non-Netflix Indian Films of the 2025-2026 on OTT.

After six weeks of availability, the film has hit a major milestone, proving that Prabhas still holds an immense power over his audience! The film followed a disaster at the box office, and not much was expected from its OTT arrival! However, it managed to secure a spot in the weekly Top 10 charts for three out of its six weeks of streaming.

The RajaSaab OTT Verdict Week 6

The RajaSaab, in its sixth week of streaming on JioHotstar, garnered a great viewership of 3.4 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched films in India for the week of March 9-15, 2026, as per Ormax data.

Here are the top 10 most viewed non-Netflix Indian films on OTT that arrived only after a theatrical release on the respective OTT platforms from 2025 to 2026.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Prime Video): 18.9 Million Kesari: Chapter 2 (JioHotstar): 18.1 Million Coolie (Prime Video): 17.4 Million Housefull 5 (Prime Video): 13.6 Million Tourist Family (JioHotstar): 13.1 Million Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (JioHotstar): 10.5 Million The RajaSaab: 10.3 Million Bhool Chuk Maaf (Prime Video): 8.6 Million Thudarum (JioHotstar): 8.5 Million Kuberaa (Prime Video): 8.1 Million

The RajaSaab OTT Viewership Summary

While the film could make its spot in the top 10 weekly OTT properties for three out of the six weeks of its streaming, it might have hit more numbers than projected. However, the cumulative official numbers are still awaited.

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the mythological epic streaming on JioHotstar.

Week 2: 2.9 Million

Week 4: 4 Million

Week 6: 3.4 Million

Total: 10.3 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The numbers are only as per the weekly reports and might vary as per the cumulative annual report.

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