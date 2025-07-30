Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, has concluded its run at the worldwide box office. The film stayed in theatres for over a month, and finally, with the grand arrival of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it took an exit. While the OTT premiere had already slowed its run, the release of Pawan Kalyan’s biggie took away the remaining shows from the film. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime thriller was released on June 20, 2025. It received mostly positive reviews from critics. The performance of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and all other actors was praised. Even the concept received a thumbs-up. Among audiences, too, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. However, the film failed to reach a much wider audience, and the biggest reason behind the same was its theme, which wasn’t totally commercial. Also, the film had pacing issues.

Kuberaa closing collection at the worldwide box office

Kuberaa registered the biggest opening for Dhanush by earning 14.75 crores at the Indian box office. It had a chance of entering the 100 crore club but fell short of its target and eventually concluded the run at 90.89 crore net. Adjusting for GST, it earned 107.25 crore gross.

Overseas, Kuberaa did a business of 31.6 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film wrapped up its worldwide box office run at 138.85 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 90.89 crores

India gross – 107.25 crores

Overseas gross – 31.6 crores

Worldwide gross – 138.85 crores

Misses the chance to be Dhanush’s top grosser

With 138.85 crores, the crime thriller just missed the chance of becoming Dhanush’s highest-grossing film globally. For those who don’t know, Raayan is Dhanush’s top grosser with a collection of 155.92 crores. So, it missed the feat by a margin of 17.07 crores.

Box office verdict of Kuberaa

Reportedly, Kuberaa was made on a huge budget of 120 crores. Against it, it earned only 90.89 crore net in India, thus facing a deficit of 29.11 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

