Scarlett Johansson carried Jurassic World Rebirth into another strong weekend as the film added $13.2 million in its fourth frame, holding third place at the box office. James Gunn’s Superman held second while The Fantastic Four: First Steps, led by Pedro Pascal, opened at the top.

Jurassic World Rebirth Surges Past $721 Million Worldwide

The steady run has pushed Rebirth to more than $721 million worldwide, with $303.3 million from domestic markets and $418.1 million from overseas, per Box Office Mojo.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

North America – $303.3 million

International – $418.1 million

Worldwide Collection – $721.4 million

It now ranks as the fourth biggest film of the year, trailing A Minecraft Movie ($955.1m), Disney’s Lilo & Stitch ($1b), and China’s record-breaking Ne Zha 2 ($1.9b).

Rebirth Breaks Into Universal’s Top 20 Highest-Grossing Movies

The latest dino instalment’s climb has been remarkable, breaking into the top 20 highest-grossing Universal movies of all time after recently entering the list of the 140 highest-earning films ever.

According to The Numbers, Rebirth is currently sitting at nineteenth place and recently passed F9: The Fast Saga, which starred Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Jordana Brewster. The movie, directed by Justin Lin, may not have been the biggest entry in its series but its fall from the list marks another milestone for Rebirth. The next target is Wicked, sitting $34 million ahead, a gap that looks likely to close soon.

Universal’s Biggest Box Office Hits of All Time

Universal’s biggest box office hits feature a thrilling blend of dinosaurs and high-speed action. Sitting in second place is Furious 7 with $1.4 billion, followed by The Fate of the Furious in fifth at $1.1 billion. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie both take middle spots in the top five, each earning $1.3 billion. Topping them all is the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World, which roared to $1.6 billion globally—cementing Chris Pratt as a recurring face among Universal’s most successful releases.

Jurassic World – $1.6 billion

Furious 7 – $1.4 billion

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $1.3 billion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – $1.3 billion

The Fate of the Furious – $1.1 billion

Jurassic World Rebirth continues to play in theaters.

