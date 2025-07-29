Smurfs, the live-action animated musical comedy starring Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette, hit U.S. theaters on July 18, 2025. However, the reboot failed to impress most critics and received lukewarm responses from many moviegoers. Following an underwhelming $11 million debut (the franchise’s lowest), the film’s overall box office performance has been disappointing, to say the least. As a result, Smurfs currently trails behind the 2011 film The Smurfs by a staggering 88% in global box office earnings.

Smurfs (2025) Vs. The Smurfs (2011) & The Smurfs 2 (2013) – Box Office Comparison

Until now, the 2025 Smurfs reboot has collected over $69 million at the global box office. Here’s the film’s worldwide box office breakdown, according to Box Office Mojo.

Smurfs (2025) Box Office Summary

North America- $22.9 million

International – $46.3 million

Worldwide – $69.2 million

In comparison, the 2011 film The Smurfs grossed approximately $563.7 million worldwide, while its 2013 sequel, The Smurfs 2, earned around $347.5 million globally. That means the latest reboot is currently trailing the first film by about 88% and the second by around 80%. And given its current performance and fierce competition from recent theatrical releases, there’s little chance it will outgross either of the previous two films in the coming weeks.

What Is Smurfs About?

Directed by Chris Miller, the film follows the story of Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman), who is abducted by dark wizards Gargamel and Razamel. In response, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads her fellow Smurfs on a daring rescue mission beyond their magical village.

Smurfs – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds an underwhelming 21% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Antic and zany without being particularly fun, this incarnation of Smurfs just isn’t the smurfest tool in the shed.” Moreover, Smurfs has a user rating of 4.3/10 on IMDb.

Smurfs Trailer

