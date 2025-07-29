How to Train Your Dragon continues to pull audiences in after seven weekends on the big screen and its PVOD release on July 15. The film, despite the arrival of strong competition from Pedro Pascal’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, held its ground at the domestic box office with $2.8 million over the weekend.

How to Train Your Dragon Crosses $600 Million Worldwide

The overwhelming push has taken the movie past a major milestone, crossing $600 million worldwide. It has earned $257.1 million in the US and $349.3 million from international markets, placing it as the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year globally, per Box Office Mojo.

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $257.1m

International – $349.3m

Worldwide Collection – $606.4m

The film has also climbed higher in the all-time domestic charts, overtaking I Am Legend, which closed its run at $256.3 million. The live action is placed comfortably at the 151st position in domestic box office rank, just below Star Trek.

Audience Ratings Boost the Film’s Success

The critical reception of How to Train Your Dragon from reviewers and fans strongly echoes the financial success of the movie. As of now, the movie holds a strong 76% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience rating sits at even higher, almost at near-perfect 97%.

With these results, it is no surprise that a sequel is already in motion, per Collider. The film remains in theaters, continuing to draw crowds who want to return to the world of dragons and see why this adaptation has taken flight.

