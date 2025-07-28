Pedro Pascal has delivered compelling performances across acclaimed projects like Narcos, Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, Gladiator II, and Materialists. His latest release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is currently earning praise from critics and performing well at the box office.

But long before this superhero outing, the dashing Chilean-American actor starred in a gritty action sequel that flew under the radar for many cinephiles. We’re talking about The Equalizer 2 (2018), the follow-up to the 2014 vigilante thriller The Equalizer, with Denzel Washington reprising his lead role. Read on to learn more about the film and where to stream it now.

The Equalizer 2 – Plot & Cast

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film continues the story of Marine Corps veteran and retired intelligence officer Robert McCall (played by Denzel Washington). When one of his close friends is brutally murdered, he investigates the truth behind her death and uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.

*watching an uncharacteristically clean-shaven Pedro Pascal show up second billed in Equalizer 2* Can’t wait to watch him team up with Denzel to take down the baddies with no twists whatsoever! pic.twitter.com/U7ilm04biD — Constant Slothrop (@moviesaredreams) September 24, 2023

After a shocking revelation, he faces off against a former ally turned enemy, played by Pedro Pascal. What follows is a tense and action-packed showdown driven by revenge in a classic good vs. evil battle. The film also features Ashton Sanders, Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman, and Orson Bean in key supporting roles.

The Equalizer 2 – Critical Response and Audience Ratings

The action-packed sequel holds a modest 52% critics’ score and a more favorable 61% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, the film has a user rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb. While it may not have earned the same level of acclaim as the original, don’t let the lukewarm critical reception discourage you. The Equalizer 2 still packs a punch, especially for fans of Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and gritty action thrillers.

Where To Watch The Equalizer 2

The film is currently available to stream in India on MX Player, and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. In the U.S., you can stream it on Netflix and other major digital platforms.

The Equalizer 2 Trailer

