Se7en is one of those films that lingers long after it ends. David Fincher, still fresh from his rocky start with Alien 3, hit something sharp and unforgettable in 1995 with this disturbing crime thriller.

The film brought together Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Spacey in a dark, rain-soaked city where names don’t matter and nothing feels safe. Freeman plays the older detective counting his final days, while Pitt’s younger cop comes in with fire in his chest. Their hunt leads to a killer who follows the seven deadly sins like a roadmap, and what follows is a slow pull into something much deeper than blood and bodies.

Se7en OTT Release Date And Platform

According to CBR, Fincher’s breakthrough film is finally arriving on streaming, landing on Peacock from August 1, 2025. The film was not only appreciated by the critics as the audience gave it an even bigger nod. The film still holds strong on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect audience score, and it earned over ten times its budget at the box office.

Fincher revisited the film in 4K earlier this year as it turned 30. He admitted that things would look different if he had to make it now, not because the film lacked anything, but because times have shifted. You see, certain elements such as violence, tone, and audience expectations do not play the same way anymore.

“I don’t know in 2024 if you could approach the film in the same way. You probably couldn’t. People would probably feel it’s a cop out, but maybe not,” he said, per Variety.

The ending of Se7en (1995) is one of the bleakest ever put to screen.

Brad Pitt Nearly Rejected the Role in Se7en

Brad Pitt, too, nearly passed on the project before a conversation with Fincher changed his mind. Back then, he was unsure of where his career was going, even after some big roles. However, something about Fincher’s passion pulled him in.

“[Fincher] was just talking about films like I’d never heard anyone speak about film,” he said. “I just got the jones back. Finding that thing kind of… it just reinvigorated what I wanted out of this thing.”

After all these years, Se7en still holds power, and from August 1, 2025, it will be there on Peacock, ready to pull you into its dark corners all over again.

