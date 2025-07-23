Brad Pitt did not just return to the sidetrack but also crossed the finish line miles ahead of Tenet, leaving behind not only Christopher Nolan’s complicated time-bending science fiction puzzle but also a story that once tried to save cinemas.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Released During Peak Pandemic

You see, back in 2020, Nolan insisted on pushing Tenet into theatres even as much of the world remained under lockdown. The vaccines were not ready at the time, and the audiences were not comfortable either, but the idea was to be first out the door.

He wanted Tenet to carry the weight of reviving the theatrical experience. However, it didn’t, as the moment eventually belonged to Top Gun: Maverick, two years later. Tenet pulled in around $306.8 million overseas (per Box Office Mojo), and by Nolan’s standards, that was underwhelming. It ended up being his final film for Warner Bros, as he packed up and moved to Universal not long after.

Brad Pitt’s F1 Surpasses Tenet’s International Box Office Gross

Now, half a decade later, in 2025, one of Warner Bros’s is overtaking Tenet, and it is none other than F1, a high-octane sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski and powered by Brad Pitt. The film has already clocked $309 million internationally, inching past Tenet’s overseas total of $306.8 million, and shows no signs of slowing down.

F1’s Worldwide Collection Breakdown

Domestic Collection – $155.1 million

International Collection- $309.2 million

Worldwide Collection- $464.3 million

The high-octane sports drama’s global numbers are expected to hit $500 million soon, and if it cruises past $540 million, it will become Pitt’s biggest box office hit yet, overtaking World War Z ($540m), Mr. & Mrs. Smith ($487m), and Troy ($497m).

Strong Audience and Critical Reception Boosts F1’s Box Office Run

Tenet had its fans, but it did not land as cleanly as Nolan’s previous hits. Its reception was mixed. The story was complicated, the sound mixing sparked complaints, and it was not the kind of film most were eager to revisit.

F1, on the other hand, is a fast-paced drama tailored for the big screen. It has managed to do what Nolan’s Tenet hoped to, which is to get people back into theatres. Both critics and audiences liked what they saw. The Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 97% as of now, and there’s talk of a sequel already.

However, whether that happens or not, one thing’s clear: Brad Pitt’s racing film has done what Tenet could not.

