Jurassic World Rebirth emerged as the fifth highest-grossing installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. Scarlett Johansson’s film missed this key milestone by a hair this weekend, as the actuals were revealed. However, it surpassed the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible 8 this weekend, becoming the third highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Rebirth is just behind A Minecraft Movie at the worldwide box office chart of 2025 and is its next target. But The New Jurassic World movie will not be able to surpass the video game adaptation worldwide. It will also have to be happy with being the fifth highest-grossing Jurassic Park film, as the film ahead of it has a global haul of over $1 billion.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

Based on the data by Box Office Mojo, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $23.7 million on its third weekend in North America. The movie lost 470 theaters this past week and saw a decline of 41.2% from last weekend. It has been significantly affected by the release of Superman but is regaining hold slowly. Thus, the domestic collection of the movie has hit $276.48 million in 19 days. It will further slow down and lose theaters this week with the arrival of MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

On track to hit $700 million worldwide

The overseas actuals were higher for Jurassic World Rebirth, which collected $41.8 million on its third three-day weekend. It saw a decline of -38.6% from last weekend for an international cume of $373.3 million over 81 overseas markets. It has yet to release in Japan. Allied to the $276.48 million domestic, its worldwide total has hit $649.8 million cume in less than twenty days. The sci-fi action film missed the $650 million milestone by a whisker this weekend, but it surpassed that on Monday. The official numbers have not yet been revealed. It is now on track to hit the $700 million milestone worldwide.

Budget & ROI

According to reports, the Jurassic World movie was made on an estimated budget of $180 million excluding the marketing cost. After running at the theaters for nineteen days, it has raked in 261% more revenue than its production cost. It is a box office success. Jurassic World Rebirth will mint in more cash in the upcoming weeks and is expected to earn between $750 million and $800 million worldwide in its theatrical run. Scarlett Johansson‘s Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $276.5 million

International – $373.3 million

Worldwide – $649.8 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: DreamWorks Soars Past Disney’s Little Mermaid

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News