Disney has ruled the live-action remake game for years, but DreamWorks is starting to close the gap. The new How to Train Your Dragon has quietly slipped past Disney’s 2023 The Little Mermaid, both in reviews and earnings. The live-action remake, with $589 million in global box office numbers, has now outpaced The Little Mermaid, which pulled in $569 million (per Box Office Mojo). It seems that Toothless and Hiccup are not only winning hearts again, they are proving that DreamWorks can turn nostalgia into big-screen gold, too.

How To Train Your Dragon Overtakes The Little Mermaid

This Viking-dragon remake has also left behind some other popular family titles like Night at the Museum and Monsters, Inc. It is already out digitally, but the film has not slowed down in theaters. Critics are leaning more toward HTTYD as well, giving it a stronger Rotten Tomatoes score than The Little Mermaid. For DreamWorks, this remake is a strong start and signals they may try more like it soon.

How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $250m

International – $338m

Worldwide- $589m

The Little Mermaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $298m

International – $271m

Worldwide– $569m

Night at the Museum Box Office Summary

Domestic – $250m

International – $323m

Worldwide– $574m

Monsters, Inc. Box Office Summary ‘

Domestic – $290m

International – $289m

Worldwide– $579m

DreamWorks Scores A Box Office Win With How To Train Your Dragon

Disney still sits on the throne with its massive catalog and billion-dollar hits. Movies like The Lion King ($722m), Beauty and the Beast ($1.2B), and Aladdin ($1B) are still way ahead in the numbers race. DreamWorks has a long road to match those, but this win is no ordinary feat. They have built hits before with Shrek ($488m), Kung Fu Panda ($632m), and Madagascar ($542m), and this new move into live-action seems to be working.

Even with all the praise, HTTYD could not top Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake, which has become a summer sensation. That one crossed the billion-dollar mark and pulled in stronger box office momentum, though HTTYD earned higher critical scores. While it might not hit a billion, DreamWorks has something to be proud of, as this remake has made its mark, and it likely won’t be their last.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: Smashes Past Dwayne Johnson-Led Black Adam’s $390M+ Global Haul In Its 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News